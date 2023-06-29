Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -69.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.69%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $7.25 and $27.40. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.73 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.31 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is $8.46. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $8.63 after opening at $8.50. It dipped to a low of $8.30 before ultimately closing at $8.62.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $27.40 on 08/31/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $7.25 on 05/31/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 551.08M and boasts a workforce of 268 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.21, with a change in price of -8.21. Similarly, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. recorded 1,199,354 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.25%.

How ARQT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARQT stands at 1.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.42.

ARQT Stock Stochastic Average

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 15.20%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 27.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.55% and 31.88%, respectively.

ARQT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -42.84% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -39.79%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ARQT has fallen by 8.32%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.84%.