Apollo Global Management Inc. Inc. (APO) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 19.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 19.81%. The price of APO fallen by 13.76% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.47%.

The stock price for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) currently stands at $75.97. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $75.37 after starting at $74.53. The stock’s lowest price was $74.06 before closing at $75.14.

In terms of market performance, Apollo Global Management Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $77.59 on 06/16/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $45.62 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of APO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current trading price is -2.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$45.62 and $77.59. The Apollo Global Management Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.49 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 43.51B and boasts a workforce of 2540 employees.

Apollo Global Management Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Apollo Global Management Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 66.55, with a change in price of +2.63. Similarly, Apollo Global Management Inc. recorded 2,900,588 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.58%.

APO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APO stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

APO Stock Stochastic Average

Apollo Global Management Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 92.23%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.81%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.95% and 75.26%, respectively.