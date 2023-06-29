A Deep Dive into Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Stock Performance

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has a current stock price of $4.90. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.05 after opening at $5.05. The stock’s low for the day was $4.85, and it eventually closed at $5.06.

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $37.13 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.02 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of FATE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -86.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.02 and $37.13. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.64 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.52 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 530.62M and boasts a workforce of 551 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Fate Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Fate Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.67, with a change in price of -1.93. Similarly, Fate Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,651,582 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.26%.

FATE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FATE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FATE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Fate Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 8.01%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.34% and 23.18%, respectively.

FATE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -51.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -55.50%. The price of FATE leaped by -4.48% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -15.37%.