ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -98.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.24 and $25.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.88 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.82 million over the last three months.

At present, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has a stock price of $0.25. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.2657 after an opening price of $0.25. The day’s lowest price was $0.248, and it closed at $0.25.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $25.00 on 12/12/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.24 on 06/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -87.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.91M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3004, with a change in price of -2.0888. Similarly, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,277,642 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -89.26%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZVSA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ZVSA Stock Stochastic Average

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.48%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 6.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.29% and 8.11%, respectively.

ZVSA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -83.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -88.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ZVSA has leaped by -35.94%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.39%.