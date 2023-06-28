VVPR’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 228.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 211.18%. The price of VVPR fallen by 54.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 20.88%.

The present stock price for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is $0.81. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.84 after an opening price of $0.6351. The stock briefly fell to $0.5969 before ending the session at $0.61.

VivoPower International PLC experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.66 on 06/29/22 and the lowest value was $0.23 on 01/13/23.

52-week price history of VVPR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. VivoPower International PLC’s current trading price is -51.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 259.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.23 and $1.66. The VivoPower International PLC’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 3.11 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.72 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 80.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.67M and boasts a workforce of 242 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5148, with a change in price of -0.1800. Similarly, VivoPower International PLC recorded 615,123 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.18%.

VVPR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VVPR stands at 2.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.40.

VVPR Stock Stochastic Average

VivoPower International PLC’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 85.62%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.08% and 68.71%, respectively.