Vroom Inc. Inc. (VRM) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 43.28% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 55.56%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VRM has fallen by 86.15%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.08%.

The stock of Vroom Inc. (VRM) is currently priced at $1.46. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.40 after opening at $1.35. The day’s lowest price was $1.27 before the stock closed at $1.37.

Vroom Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.76 on 08/08/22 and the lowest value was $0.73 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of VRM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Vroom Inc.’s current trading price is -47.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.73 and $2.76. The Vroom Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.59 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.32 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 75.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 177.59M and boasts a workforce of 1323 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9561, with a change in price of +0.0600. Similarly, Vroom Inc. recorded 2,597,988 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.26%.

VRM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRM stands at 2.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.38.

VRM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Vroom Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 93.64%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.39%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.55% and 83.75%, respectively.