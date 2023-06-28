TOVX’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 81.97% – Time to Invest?

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 81.97% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 106.85%. The price of TOVX fallen by 24.64% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 17.86%.

Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX) has a current stock price of $0.83. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.89 after opening at $0.72. The stock’s low for the day was $0.70, and it eventually closed at $0.71.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The market performance of Theriva Biologics Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $2.50 on 07/11/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.39, recorded on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of TOVX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Theriva Biologics Inc.’s current trading price is -66.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 112.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.39 and $2.50. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.69 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 28340.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.92M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7620, with a change in price of -0.1024. Similarly, Theriva Biologics Inc. recorded 111,767 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.01%.

TOVX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TOVX stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TOVX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Theriva Biologics Inc. over the past 50 days is 79.87%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 79.87%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 75.64% and 66.57%, respectively, over the past 20 days.