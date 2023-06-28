The Southern Company (SO) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. The Southern Company’s current trading price is -11.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.85%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $58.85 and $80.57. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.01 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.1 million over the last 3 months.

At present, The Southern Company (SO) has a stock price of $71.12. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $71.945 after an opening price of $71.85. The day’s lowest price was $70.85, and it closed at $71.73.

The Southern Company saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $80.57 on 08/19/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $58.85 on 01/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Southern Company (SO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 77.92B and boasts a workforce of 27700 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.59, with a change in price of +2.26. Similarly, The Southern Company recorded 4,320,159 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.28%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SO stands at 1.93. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.71.

SO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, The Southern Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 35.09%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.18%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 69.63% and 70.46% respectively.

SO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.41%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.51%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SO has fallen by 1.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.11%.