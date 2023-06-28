The Psychology of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (ESPR) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -77.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -77.10%. The price of ESPR leaped by -4.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.77%.

Currently, the stock price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is $1.39. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.44 after opening at $1.38. The stock touched a low of $1.34 before closing at $1.38.

In terms of market performance, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.87 on 12/07/22, while the lowest value was $1.12 on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of ESPR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -84.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.11%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.12 and $8.87. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.89 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.6 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 127.53M and boasts a workforce of 199 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.5761, with a change in price of -4.5150. Similarly, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. recorded 3,570,781 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.27%.

ESPR Stock Stochastic Average

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 39.58%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 51.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.09% and 43.41%, respectively.