The Procter & Gamble Company Inc. (PG) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.02%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -1.43%. The price of PG fallen by 3.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.26%.

The stock price for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) currently stands at $150.02. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $150.17 after starting at $148.44. The stock’s lowest price was $148.39 before closing at $148.61.

In terms of market performance, The Procter & Gamble Company had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $158.11 on 04/21/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $122.18 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of PG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. The Procter & Gamble Company’s current trading price is -5.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$122.18 and $158.11. The The Procter & Gamble Company’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 5.45 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 6.02 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 352.39B and boasts a workforce of 106000 employees.

The Procter & Gamble Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating The Procter & Gamble Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 146.78, with a change in price of +6.83. Similarly, The Procter & Gamble Company recorded 6,274,544 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.77%.

PG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PG stands at 0.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

PG Stock Stochastic Average

The Procter & Gamble Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 50.09%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.50% and 79.22%, respectively.