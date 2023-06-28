Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Tenaris S.A.’s current trading price is -25.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.72%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $22.24 and $38.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.91 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.38 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Tenaris S.A. (TS) has a stock price of $28.41. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $28.53 after an opening price of $28.13. The day’s lowest price was $27.925, and it closed at $28.44.

Tenaris S.A. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $38.00 on 01/18/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $22.24 on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tenaris S.A. (TS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.89B and boasts a workforce of 25292 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.43, with a change in price of -4.76. Similarly, Tenaris S.A. recorded 2,338,521 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.39%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TS stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

TS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tenaris S.A. over the last 50 days is 69.54%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.13%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.74% and 91.09%, respectively.

TS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -19.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -19.99%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TS has fallen by 10.35%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.58%.