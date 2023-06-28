Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Teladoc Health Inc.’s current trading price is -44.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.77%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $21.60 and $44.66. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.88 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.67 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is currently priced at $24.79. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $24.49 after opening at $23.90. The day’s lowest price was $23.625 before the stock closed at $24.36.

Teladoc Health Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $44.66 on 07/20/22 and the lowest value was $21.60 on 01/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.08B and boasts a workforce of 5600 employees.

Teladoc Health Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Teladoc Health Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 21 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.87, with a change in price of -8.40. Similarly, Teladoc Health Inc. recorded 3,763,296 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.30%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TDOC stands at 0.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

TDOC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Teladoc Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 35.33%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 64.42%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 52.29% and 44.85% respectively.

TDOC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.82% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.35%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TDOC has fallen by 9.30%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.27%.