Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Synchrony Financial’s current trading price is -18.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.50%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $26.59 and $40.88. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 3.52 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.04 million over the last three months.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) current stock price is $33.37. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $33.42 after opening at $32.69. The stock’s lowest point was $32.41 before it closed at $32.58.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Synchrony Financial’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $40.88 on 11/11/22, with the lowest value being $26.59 on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.36B and boasts a workforce of 18500 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Synchrony Financial

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Synchrony Financial as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.54, with a change in price of -1.94. Similarly, Synchrony Financial recorded 5,786,740 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.49%.

How SYF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYF stands at 1.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.20.

SYF Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Synchrony Financial over the last 50 days is presently at 85.18%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.04%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.13% and 61.42%, respectively.

SYF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 3.18%. The price of SYF increased 11.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.02%.