Suzano S.A. Inc. (SUZ) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -0.38%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 1.38%. The price of SUZ fallen by 1.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.10%.

Currently, the stock price of Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is $9.20. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $9.47 after opening at $9.46. The stock touched a low of $9.29 before closing at $9.34.

Suzano S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $11.09 on 11/11/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $7.46 on 04/28/23.

52-week price history of SUZ Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Suzano S.A.’s current trading price is -17.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.39%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $7.46 and $11.09. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.97 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.54 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.43B.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.73, with a change in price of +0.26. Similarly, Suzano S.A. recorded 1,505,103 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.85%.

SUZ Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Suzano S.A. over the last 50 days is presently at 66.23%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 33.70%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.31% and 53.17%, respectively.