Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -25.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $21.14 and $38.55. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.99 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.06 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is $28.74. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $29.49 after opening at $28.96. The stock touched a low of $28.62 before closing at $29.26.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $38.55 on 02/07/23, and the lowest price during that time was $21.14, recorded on 11/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.40B and boasts a workforce of 18235 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.70, with a change in price of -7.31. Similarly, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. recorded 2,669,347 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.27%.

SPR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 62.39%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 51.51%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 53.77% and 47.75%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -2.91%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.32%. The price of SPR fallen by 10.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.17%.