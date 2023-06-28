Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s current trading price is -18.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $16.83 and $31.29 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.94 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.03 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is $25.37. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $26.37 after an opening price of $25.98. The stock briefly fell to $25.61 before ending the session at $26.13.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $31.29 on 03/06/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $16.83 on 10/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.22B and boasts a workforce of 1450 employees.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Six Flags Entertainment Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.27, with a change in price of -2.96. Similarly, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation recorded 1,898,730 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.59%.

SIX Stock Stochastic Average

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 44.89%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.09%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.39% and 29.89%, respectively.

SIX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 9.12% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 9.92%. The price of SIX leaped by -0.43% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.00%.