Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s current trading price is -34.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.44 and $20.98. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.66 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.91 million observed over the last three months.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) currently has a stock price of $13.68. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $14.57 after opening at $14.55. The lowest recorded price for the day was $13.53 before it closed at $14.61.

In terms of market performance, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $20.98 on 01/25/23, while the lowest value was $10.44 on 05/31/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.70B and boasts a workforce of 76000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora S.A.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Sendas Distribuidora S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.40, with a change in price of -5.75. Similarly, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. recorded 752,410 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.59%.

How ASAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASAI stands at 5.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.89.

ASAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. over the past 50 days is 67.64%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 67.64%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 84.11% and 86.58%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ASAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -25.29%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.46%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ASAI has fallen by 18.03%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.37%.