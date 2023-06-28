Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -4.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 450.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $18.47 and $106.69. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.11 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.76 million observed over the last three months.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has a current stock price of $101.61. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $92.885 after opening at $91.54. The stock’s low for the day was $88.80, and it eventually closed at $92.39.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $106.69 on 05/09/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $18.47, recorded on 08/17/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.42B and boasts a workforce of 321 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 84.29, with a change in price of +53.19. Similarly, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,245,678 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +107.45%.

RETA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the past 50 days is 86.73%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 84.01%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 41.20% and 33.68%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

RETA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 167.47% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 182.25%. The price of RETA fallen by 10.07% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.11%.