QS: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.02%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of QS has fallen by 10.36%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.20%.

At present, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has a stock price of $6.97. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.94 after an opening price of $6.73. The day’s lowest price was $6.64, and it closed at $6.93.

QuantumScape Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $13.86 on 08/15/22 and the lowest value was $5.11 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of QS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. QuantumScape Corporation’s current trading price is -49.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.11 and $13.86. The QuantumScape Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.16 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.86 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.21B and boasts a workforce of 850 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.55, with a change in price of -2.65. Similarly, QuantumScape Corporation recorded 5,240,796 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.29%.

QS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QS stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

QS Stock Stochastic Average

QuantumScape Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 56.02%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 49.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.03% and 36.60%, respectively.