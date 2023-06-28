Planet Labs PBC (PL) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Planet Labs PBC’s current trading price is -59.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.01 and $7.51 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.39 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.24 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is $3.01. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.085 after an opening price of $3.07. The stock briefly fell to $3.01 before ending the session at $3.02.

Planet Labs PBC saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.51 on 09/15/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.01 on 06/28/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 836.24M and boasts a workforce of 930 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.10, with a change in price of -1.99. Similarly, Planet Labs PBC recorded 2,067,672 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Planet Labs PBC’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 2.50%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.50%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 1.50% and 2.40%, respectively.

PL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -30.81% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -33.26%. The price of PL leaped by -30.33% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.05%.