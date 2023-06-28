Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Philip Morris International Inc.’s current trading price is -8.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.55%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $82.85 and $105.62. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 3.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.34 million over the last three months.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) current stock price is $96.56. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $97.1195 after opening at $96.88. The stock’s lowest point was $95.99 before it closed at $96.77.

The stock market performance of Philip Morris International Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $105.62 on 02/01/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $82.85, recorded on 09/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 150.91B and boasts a workforce of 79800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Philip Morris International Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 96.64, with a change in price of -8.83. Similarly, Philip Morris International Inc. recorded 4,463,031 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.38%.

PM Stock Stochastic Average

Philip Morris International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 58.25%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.03%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.86% and 92.63%, respectively.

PM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.59%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.26%. The price of PM increased 6.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.84%.