Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Overstock.com Inc.’s current trading price is -27.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.56%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $17.05 and $35.20. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 2.05 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.51 million over the last three months.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has a current stock price of $25.50. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $24.78 after opening at $23.21. The stock’s low for the day was $22.8499, and it eventually closed at $24.07.

In terms of market performance, Overstock.com Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $35.20 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value was $17.05 on 01/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 927.66M and boasts a workforce of 1050 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Overstock.com Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Overstock.com Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.99, with a change in price of +0.22. Similarly, Overstock.com Inc. recorded 1,593,781 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.88%.

How OSTK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OSTK stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

OSTK Stock Stochastic Average

Overstock.com Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 88.40%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.14%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.95% and 74.56%, respectively.

OSTK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 31.71% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 29.11%. The price of OSTK fallen by 41.04% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 20.40%.