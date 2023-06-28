New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current trading price is -14.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 133.69%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $17.01 and $46.74 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.02 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.7 million over the last three months.

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is currently priced at $39.75. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $39.92 after opening at $38.33. The day’s lowest price was $38.20 before the stock closed at $37.30.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $46.74 on 04/26/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $17.01 on 10/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.83B and boasts a workforce of 46653 employees.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.99, with a change in price of -5.41. Similarly, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. recorded 1,885,622 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.98%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EDU stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

EDU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 36.69%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 51.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.58% and 24.13%, respectively.

EDU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 14.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EDU has fallen by 10.42%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.19%.