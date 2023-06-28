Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Morphic Holding Inc.’s current trading price is -12.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 169.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $20.41 and $63.08. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.58 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.62 million observed over the last three months.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has a current stock price of $55.01. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $59.37 after opening at $58.35. The stock’s low for the day was $54.92, and it eventually closed at $58.05.

Morphic Holding Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $63.08 on 06/12/23, with the lowest value being $20.41 on 06/29/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 46.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.48B and boasts a workforce of 102 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.29, with a change in price of +21.30. Similarly, Morphic Holding Inc. recorded 556,611 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +63.19%.

How MORF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MORF stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MORF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Morphic Holding Inc. over the last 50 days is at 67.82%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 4.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.29% and 54.99%, respectively.

MORF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 105.64% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 108.06%. The price of MORF leaped by -2.43% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.28%.