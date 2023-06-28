Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Manulife Financial Corporation’s current trading price is -8.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.66%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $14.92 and $20.40. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 1.14 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.98 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is $18.60. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $18.65 after opening at $18.41. The stock touched a low of $18.37 before closing at $18.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $20.40 on 02/16/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $14.92 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.63B and boasts a workforce of 40000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.08, with a change in price of -1.14. Similarly, Manulife Financial Corporation recorded 3,288,814 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.79%.

How MFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MFC stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

MFC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Manulife Financial Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 22.13%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 27.85%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 23.15% and 21.06%, respectively.

MFC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.97%. The price of MFC leaped by -0.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.53%.