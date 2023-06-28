Lithium Americas Corp.: Analyzing LAC Stock Trends

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) current stock price is $19.38. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $20.38 after opening at $20.28. The stock’s lowest point was $20.03 before it closed at $20.37.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $33.10 on 08/25/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $17.58 on 01/04/23.

52-week price history of LAC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Lithium Americas Corp.’s current trading price is -41.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $17.58 and $33.10. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.68 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.62 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.22B and boasts a workforce of 57 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Lithium Americas Corp.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Lithium Americas Corp. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.46, with a change in price of -5.47. Similarly, Lithium Americas Corp. recorded 1,904,363 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.94%.

LAC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LAC stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

LAC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Lithium Americas Corp. over the past 50 days is 18.75%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.66%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 16.91% and 18.67%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

LAC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 2.27%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -3.92%. The price of LAC decreased -8.46% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.00%.