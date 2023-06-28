JEF’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.93%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.98%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JEF has fallen by 8.36%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.26%.

At present, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has a stock price of $33.06. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $32.075 after an opening price of $31.60. The day’s lowest price was $31.43, and it closed at $31.94.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $40.68 on 01/04/23 and a low of $25.56 for the same time frame on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of JEF Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s current trading price is -18.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.34%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$25.56 and $40.68. The Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 0.97 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.12 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.53B and boasts a workforce of 5381 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.76, with a change in price of -6.57. Similarly, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. recorded 1,317,389 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.49%.

JEF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JEF stands at 3.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.09.

JEF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 95.50%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.25%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 66.21% and 54.34%, respectively.