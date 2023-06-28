ISPR Stock: Exploring Ispire Technology Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) currently stands at $9.02. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $10.35 after starting at $8.45. The stock’s lowest price was $8.40 before closing at $7.78.

52-week price history of ISPR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Ispire Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -7.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $6.85 to $9.80. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Ispire Technology Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.55 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.61660.0 over the past three months.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining ISPR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ISPR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ISPR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Ispire Technology Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 60.30%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 60.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 37.80% and 27.96% respectively.

ISPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 19.47%. The price of ISPR fallen by 21.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.79%.