Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Heliogen Inc.’s current trading price is -92.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.44%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.19 and $3.28. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.23 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.99 million over the last 3 months.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) stock is currently valued at $0.25. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.265 after opening at $0.229. The stock briefly dropped to $0.2232 before ultimately closing at $0.21.

The market performance of Heliogen Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.28 on 06/28/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.19 on 03/20/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.33M and boasts a workforce of 220 employees.

Heliogen Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Heliogen Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2886, with a change in price of -0.4144. Similarly, Heliogen Inc. recorded 2,690,573 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.28%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLGN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HLGN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Heliogen Inc. over the last 50 days is 30.50%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 81.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 47.02% and 48.08%, respectively.

HLGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -64.05%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -47.59%. The price of HLGN decreased -2.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.24%.