GTBP’s Stock Market Adventure: -67.26% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -67.26%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -74.11%. The price of GTBP increased 3.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.71%.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) stock is currently valued at $0.29. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.32 after opening at $0.32. The stock briefly dropped to $0.2815 before ultimately closing at $0.31.

In terms of market performance, GT Biopharma Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.23 on 07/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.18 on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of GTBP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. GT Biopharma Inc.’s current trading price is -91.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.18 and $3.23. The GT Biopharma Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.83 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.44 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -50.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.19M and boasts a workforce of 2 employees.

GT Biopharma Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating GT Biopharma Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4819, with a change in price of -0.5100. Similarly, GT Biopharma Inc. recorded 325,143 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -63.75%.

GTBP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GTBP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GTBP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, GT Biopharma Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 30.87%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 30.87%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.40% and 36.46%, respectively.