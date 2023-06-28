Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s current trading price is -7.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 204.69%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.50 and $18.16 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.18 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.69 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is $16.77. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $17.74 after an opening price of $17.74. The stock briefly fell to $16.42 before ending the session at $17.57.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The market performance of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $18.16 on 06/26/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $5.50 on 07/21/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.36B and boasts a workforce of 9275 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.61, with a change in price of +3.60. Similarly, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. recorded 671,764 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.33%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GGAL stands at 0.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

GGAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 81.42%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 79.59%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.23% and 84.54%, respectively.

GGAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 80.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 95.75%. The price of GGAL fallen by 49.43% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.22%.