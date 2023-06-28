Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Gannett Co. Inc.’s current trading price is -28.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 86.40%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.25 and $3.24 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.25 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.01 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Gannett Co. Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.24 on 08/03/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.25 on 10/21/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 325.17M and boasts a workforce of 14200 employees.

Gannett Co. Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Gannett Co. Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.15, with a change in price of +0.01. Similarly, Gannett Co. Inc. recorded 1,720,558 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.43%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GCI stands at 3.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.33.

GCI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Gannett Co. Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 93.42%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.38%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.05% and 57.48%, respectively.

GCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 14.78% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.48%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GCI has fallen by 5.91%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.27%.