Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Fluence Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -16.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 204.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.11 and $29.55 The company’s shares, which are part of the Utilities sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.71 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.38 million over the last three months.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) stock is currently valued at $24.67. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $24.94 after opening at $23.46. The stock briefly dropped to $22.85 before ultimately closing at $23.19.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Fluence Energy Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $29.55 on 06/13/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $8.11 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 54.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.37B and boasts a workforce of 967 employees.

Fluence Energy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Fluence Energy Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.98, with a change in price of +0.29. Similarly, Fluence Energy Inc. recorded 1,313,494 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.19%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLNC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FLNC Stock Stochastic Average

Fluence Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 64.46%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.16%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.44% and 34.28%, respectively.

FLNC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 43.85%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 37.82%. The price of FLNC increased 11.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.76%.