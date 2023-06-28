Express Inc. (EXPR) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Express Inc.’s current trading price is -77.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.55 and $2.70 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.73 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.41 million over the last three months.

The stock of Express Inc. (EXPR) is currently priced at $0.61. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.628 after opening at $0.5928. The day’s lowest price was $0.5928 before the stock closed at $0.57.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The market performance of Express Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.70 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.55 on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Express Inc. (EXPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.09M and boasts a workforce of 11000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8383, with a change in price of -0.5699. Similarly, Express Inc. recorded 1,647,908 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.30%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXPR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.76.

EXPR Stock Stochastic Average

Express Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 13.82%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 42.93%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.30% and 28.85%, respectively.

EXPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -40.19% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.53%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EXPR has leaped by -6.17%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.13%.