ERII’s Market Whiplash: 43.58% YTD Rise, 18.06% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 43.58%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 40.43%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ERII has fallen by 18.06%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.90%.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) currently has a stock price of $29.42. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $29.71 after opening at $27.50. The lowest recorded price for the day was $27.31 before it closed at $27.00.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Energy Recovery Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $27.66 on 06/27/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $17.32 on 11/07/22.

52-week price history of ERII Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Energy Recovery Inc.’s current trading price is 6.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.86%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $17.32 and $27.66. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.11 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.36 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.66B and boasts a workforce of 246 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.75, with a change in price of +7.12. Similarly, Energy Recovery Inc. recorded 366,033 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.93%.

ERII’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ERII stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ERII Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Energy Recovery Inc. over the past 50 days is 96.34%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.13%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 85.30% and 87.15%, respectively, over the past 20 days.