Energous Corporation (WATT) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Energous Corporation’s current trading price is -83.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.27 and $1.57. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.54 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.38 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Energous Corporation (WATT) is $0.26. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.29 after opening at $0.29. It dipped to a low of $0.2595 before ultimately closing at $0.27.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Energous Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $1.57 on 08/17/22, with the lowest value being $0.27 on 06/27/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Energous Corporation (WATT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.32M and boasts a workforce of 43 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Energous Corporation

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Energous Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4730, with a change in price of -0.5665. Similarly, Energous Corporation recorded 376,712 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.58%.

How WATT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WATT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WATT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Energous Corporation over the past 50 days is 0.00%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.00%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 11.33% and 11.12%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

WATT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -68.96% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -68.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WATT has leaped by -16.29%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.67%.