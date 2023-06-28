Endeavour Silver Corp.: Rising -38.79% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has a current stock price of $2.79. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.925 after opening at $2.91. The stock’s low for the day was $2.80, and it eventually closed at $2.83.

In terms of market performance, Endeavour Silver Corp. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.55 on 04/13/23, while the lowest value was $2.47 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of EXK Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s current trading price is -38.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.75%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.47 and $4.55. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.5 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 542.45M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Endeavour Silver Corp.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Endeavour Silver Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.41, with a change in price of -0.68. Similarly, Endeavour Silver Corp. recorded 2,429,948 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.80%.

EXK Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXK stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

EXK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Endeavour Silver Corp. over the past 50 days is 1.55%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.39%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 12.57% and 13.16%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

EXK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -14.04% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -16.87%. The price of EXK leaped by -10.74% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.54%.