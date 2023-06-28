Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Dominion Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -39.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.32%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $48.47 and $86.28 The company’s shares, which are part of the Utilities sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.68 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.89 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Dominion Energy Inc. (D) currently stands at $52.51. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $53.00 after starting at $52.84. The stock’s lowest price was $52.41 before closing at $52.79.

Dominion Energy Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $86.28 on 08/19/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $48.47 on 06/01/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.14B and boasts a workforce of 17200 employees.

Dominion Energy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Dominion Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 55.31, with a change in price of -10.59. Similarly, Dominion Energy Inc. recorded 4,366,358 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.78%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for D stands at 1.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.51.

D Stock Stochastic Average

Dominion Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 39.50%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.99% and 72.94%, respectively.

D Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -14.37%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.19%. The price of D fallen by 4.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.24%.