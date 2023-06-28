Dell Technologies Inc. Inc. (DELL) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 27.77% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 31.30%. The price of DELL fallen by 6.88% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.18%.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has a current stock price of $51.39. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $51.57 after opening at $51.32. The stock’s low for the day was $50.85, and it eventually closed at $51.32.

The stock market performance of Dell Technologies Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $51.66 on 06/23/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $32.90, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of DELL Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Dell Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -0.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.22%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $32.90 and $51.66. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.5 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.77 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.48B and boasts a workforce of 133000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Dell Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Dell Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.36, with a change in price of +10.16. Similarly, Dell Technologies Inc. recorded 4,666,270 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.64%.

DELL Stock Stochastic Average

Dell Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 97.35%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.53% and 93.42%, respectively.