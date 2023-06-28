CX’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $3.20 to $7.35 – What’s Next for Investors?

The stock of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is currently priced at $7.04. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $7.10 after opening at $6.90. The day’s lowest price was $6.865 before the stock closed at $6.89.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $7.35 on 06/15/23 and the lowest value was $3.20 on 10/14/22.

52-week price history of CX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s current trading price is -4.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.20 to $7.35. In the Basic Materials sector, the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.92 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.6.18 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.93B and boasts a workforce of 43718 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.86, with a change in price of +1.53. Similarly, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. recorded 6,622,124 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.77%.

Examining CX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CX stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

CX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. over the last 50 days is 81.10%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 77.78%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 70.85% and 69.26%, respectively.

CX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 73.83% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 70.46%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CX has fallen by 13.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.28%.