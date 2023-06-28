CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. CoStar Group Inc.’s current trading price is 1.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $57.54 and $88.22. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.88 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.13 million observed over the last three months.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) currently has a stock price of $89.92. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $90.15 after opening at $87.95. The lowest recorded price for the day was $87.625 before it closed at $87.81.

CoStar Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $88.22 on 06/27/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $57.54 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.24B and boasts a workforce of 5653 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 74.49, with a change in price of +10.91. Similarly, CoStar Group Inc. recorded 2,253,239 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.81%.

How CSGP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSGP stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

CSGP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CoStar Group Inc. over the last 50 days is at 98.96%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 98.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.08% and 90.99%, respectively.

CSGP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 16.36%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.40%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CSGP has fallen by 16.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.40%.