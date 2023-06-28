Copart Inc. (CPRT) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Copart Inc.’s current trading price is -1.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.18%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $52.28 and $89.88 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.03 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.17 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Copart Inc. (CPRT) currently stands at $88.98. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $90.34 after starting at $89.60. The stock’s lowest price was $88.87 before closing at $89.10.

Copart Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $89.88 on 06/27/23 and a low of $52.28 for the same time frame on 09/23/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.34B and boasts a workforce of 9500 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 77.44, with a change in price of +19.47. Similarly, Copart Inc. recorded 2,140,610 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.01%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPRT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CPRT Stock Stochastic Average

Copart Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 90.03%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 73.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.41% and 85.05%, respectively.

CPRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 46.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 48.35%. The price of CPRT fallen by 1.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.38%.