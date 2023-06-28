ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ConocoPhillips’s current trading price is -25.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.00%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $75.78 and $135.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.82 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.11 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently priced at $100.79. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $101.62 after opening at $101.01. The day’s lowest price was $100.33 before the stock closed at $101.31.

ConocoPhillips experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $135.97 on 11/04/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $75.78 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ConocoPhillips (COP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 124.69B and boasts a workforce of 9600 employees.

ConocoPhillips: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating ConocoPhillips as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 103.41, with a change in price of -16.91. Similarly, ConocoPhillips recorded 6,678,175 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.37%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COP stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

COP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ConocoPhillips’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 42.45%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 33.52%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 34.40% and 39.81% respectively.

COP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -13.54% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.07%. Over the past 30 days, the price of COP has leaped by -0.29%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.62%.