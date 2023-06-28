Home  »  Industry   »  comScore Inc. (SCOR) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week R...

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. comScore Inc.’s current trading price is -66.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.99%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.73 and $2.40. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.31 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.24 million observed over the last three months.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) has a current stock price of $0.81. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.88 after opening at $0.86. The stock’s low for the day was $0.7394, and it eventually closed at $0.85.

comScore Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.40 on 08/30/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.73 on 05/11/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

comScore Inc. (SCOR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 74.49M and boasts a workforce of 1382 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0525, with a change in price of -0.4591. Similarly, comScore Inc. recorded 280,769 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.15%.

How SCOR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SCOR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

SCOR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of comScore Inc. over the past 50 days is 20.11%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 31.69%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.39% and 21.93%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SCOR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -30.09% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -31.86%. The price of SCOR leaped by -12.81% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.39%.

