Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -46.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.75%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.81 and $5.65. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.72 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.57 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) is currently priced at $3.00. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.23 after opening at $3.23. The day’s lowest price was $2.9501 before the stock closed at $3.18.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.65 on 12/23/22 and the lowest value was $1.81 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 393.39M and boasts a workforce of 26 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.34, with a change in price of -0.99. Similarly, Compass Therapeutics Inc. recorded 503,963 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.81%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CMPX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CMPX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 40.10%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 40.40%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 54.97% and 64.54% respectively.

CMPX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -40.36% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -42.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CMPX has leaped by -2.91%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.71%.