CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CIRCOR International Inc.’s current trading price is 6.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 288.31%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $13.26 and $48.13. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.24 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.31 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) is $51.49. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $52.03 after an opening price of $51.60. The stock briefly fell to $51.45 before ending the session at $47.92.

CIRCOR International Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $48.13 on 06/27/23 and the lowest value was $13.26 on 07/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 67.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.05B and boasts a workforce of 3060 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.68, with a change in price of +24.03. Similarly, CIRCOR International Inc. recorded 247,810 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +87.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CIR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.10.

CIR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for CIRCOR International Inc. over the last 50 days is 97.94%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.70%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 98.55% and 98.81%, respectively.

CIR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 114.90% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 119.39%. The price of CIR fallen by 76.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.56%.