Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Chewy Inc.’s current trading price is -25.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.40%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $29.10 and $52.88. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 1.66 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.01 million over the last three months.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) currently has a stock price of $39.40. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $38.84 after opening at $38.57. The lowest recorded price for the day was $38.23 before it closed at $38.59.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Chewy Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $52.88 on 02/03/23, and the lowest price during that time was $29.10, recorded on 05/31/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.28B and boasts a workforce of 19400 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Chewy Inc.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Chewy Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.17, with a change in price of -10.01. Similarly, Chewy Inc. recorded 4,197,970 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.26%.

How CHWY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHWY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CHWY Stock Stochastic Average

Chewy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 88.10%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 88.10%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.93% and 81.77%, respectively.

CHWY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 6.26%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.20%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CHWY has fallen by 29.18%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.14%.