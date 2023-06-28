Home  »  Stock   »  Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Marke...

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cepton Inc.’s current trading price is -83.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.45%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.32 and $2.76. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.5 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.63 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Cepton Inc. (CPTN) currently stands at $0.46. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.54 after starting at $0.49. The stock’s lowest price was $0.4618 before closing at $0.49.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

Cepton Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.76 on 10/06/22 and the lowest value was $0.32 on 04/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 72.80M and boasts a workforce of 143 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6121, with a change in price of -0.7982. Similarly, Cepton Inc. recorded 732,331 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -63.35%.

CPTN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cepton Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 34.01%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.31%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 28.87% and 38.09% respectively.

CPTN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -63.64%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -60.86%. The price of CPTN fallen by 17.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.77%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.