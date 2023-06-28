Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cepton Inc.’s current trading price is -83.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.45%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.32 and $2.76. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.5 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.63 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Cepton Inc. (CPTN) currently stands at $0.46. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.54 after starting at $0.49. The stock’s lowest price was $0.4618 before closing at $0.49.

Cepton Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.76 on 10/06/22 and the lowest value was $0.32 on 04/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 72.80M and boasts a workforce of 143 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6121, with a change in price of -0.7982. Similarly, Cepton Inc. recorded 732,331 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -63.35%.

CPTN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cepton Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 34.01%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.31%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 28.87% and 38.09% respectively.

CPTN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -63.64%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -60.86%. The price of CPTN fallen by 17.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.77%.