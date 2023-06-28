Canaan Inc. (CAN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Canaan Inc.’s current trading price is -51.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.77%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.83 and $4.54 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.14 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.27 million over the last three months.

At present, Canaan Inc. (CAN) has a stock price of $2.21. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.22 after an opening price of $2.05. The day’s lowest price was $2.02, and it closed at $2.02.

Canaan Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.54 on 07/22/22 and the lowest value was $1.83 on 06/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 457.80M and boasts a workforce of 541 employees.

Canaan Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Canaan Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.61, with a change in price of -1.10. Similarly, Canaan Inc. recorded 2,301,602 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CAN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Canaan Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 31.40%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 77.55%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.72% and 33.58%, respectively.

CAN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.28%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.27%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CAN has leaped by -14.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.24%.