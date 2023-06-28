BMBL Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) current stock price is $16.81. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $16.97 after opening at $16.58. The stock’s lowest point was $16.34 before it closed at $16.68.

In terms of market performance, Bumble Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $39.33 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value was $14.73 on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of BMBL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Bumble Inc.’s current trading price is -57.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.08%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $14.73 and $39.33. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.41 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.5 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.34B and boasts a workforce of 950 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Bumble Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Bumble Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.33, with a change in price of -9.40. Similarly, Bumble Inc. recorded 2,699,759 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.86%.

BMBL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BMBL stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

BMBL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bumble Inc. over the past 50 days is 38.11%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 61.85%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 64.23% and 70.00%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BMBL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -20.14%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -20.07%. The price of BMBL increased 0.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.04%.